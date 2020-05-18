Salida City Council members will discuss the COVID-19 Business Relief Program during their virtual work session at 6 p.m. today.
To register for the work session through GoToWebinar, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6259127577985273356. After registration, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about how to join.
The proposed Business Relief Program would provide grants to businesses that were forced to close during the stay-at-home order and were unable to operate remotely.
Council will also discuss potential Chaffee for Chaffee events, an event series intended to assist local musicians, artists and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday meeting
During its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, council will hear second reading and conduct a public hearing on an ordinance that amends Salida Municipal Code regarding alcohol consumption in city parks and declares an emergency.
Council will also consider a resolution that authorizes possession and consumption of alcohol in Centennial and Riverside parks subject to certain conditions.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A resolution approving appointments to the Salida Planning Commission.
• A resolution authorizing expenditure of funds in the Economic Development Fund for the Business Emergency Relief Grant Program.
• A contract with Grindline Skate Parks.
Council will adjourn to executive session to discuss negotiating strategies for purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer or sale of real, personal or other property interest regarding utilities.
Items on the consent agenda include approval of:
• Release of warranty guarantee and accept conveyance of public improvements for Oak Street Condominiums, 728 Oak St.
• Salida Arts Festival Centennial Park reservation.
• Park reservation for Worship in the Park.
To register for the regular meeting through GoToWebinar, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8402368210594753549.
Both meetings can also be watched on Channel 191 and the City of Salida Colorado YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.