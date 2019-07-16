Buena Vista – Cottonwood Pass will open at the summit on Aug. 12, although paving of the portion of the road that winds down the western slope of the Continental Divide will not be completed until later, Gunnison County Public Works Director Marlene Crosby said.
The road over Cottonwood Pass connecting Buena Vista and Gunnison has been closed since 2017 for a federally funded paving and rehabilitation project.
The eastern portion of the road, CR 306 in Chaffee County, was completed last year, updating the road’s asphalt for the first time since it was paved in the 1980s, as well as restoring several guardrails, redesigning the parking area at Denny Creek Trailhead and widening the shoulder on the road.
The Gunnison County side of the project, which will see Gunnison County Road 209 paved for the first time, was scheduled to be completed at the same time. However, construction was beset by weather delays from an unusually wet winter.
Crosby said paving has begun, starting from the bottom of the road, but won’t be completed by Aug. 12.
Until paving is complete, crews will be flagging motorists through single-lane closures.
The U.S. Federal Highway Administration, which is overseeing construction on both sides of the project, reports that construction would likely be occurring seven days a week until a projected completion date in “late summer.”
“Expect delays up to 30 minutes when work is occurring,” the FHA information page states.
According to a presentation by the FHA to Gunnison County commissioners in February, 311,000 cubic yard of earth has been moved by contractor United Companies for the western side of the project, all 12 miles of road graded and ready for surfacing and more than 7 miles of aggregate base are down, about two-thirds of the road.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
