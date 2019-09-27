A dramatization of Kent Haruf’s first novel, “The Tie That Binds,” will be a centerpiece of this year’s Kent Haruf Literary Celebration, set for Friday through Sunday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Haruf, author of six novels featuring the fictional town of Holt, Colorado, was a resident of Salida from 2000 until his death in 2014.
The play, adapted by Carol Samson, brings Haruf’s words and characters to life.
Originally written for 10 actors, the version being presented this weekend will have only three actors with a script rewritten for reader’s theater.
The set is sparse, with only four chairs and a stool and a backdrop of changing scenery slides showing Haruf’s landscape.
Although the actors have scripts in hand, the scene involves movement and action as the characters come to life during the telling of the story.
The story is a love story on several levels, a tragedy on others and a moving story of self-sacrifice in the face of both.
Although all three actors portray multiple roles, Cat Schleicher mainly plays Edith Goodnough, the focus of the story; Jim Hunt portrays Lyman and Roy Goodnough; and John Samson mainly plays narrator Sanders Roscoe and his father, John.
Schleicher said the simple set allows the imagination of the audience to fill in the blanks, eliminates distractions and puts the focus on the words.
“It’s a poem,” she said.
Carol Samson, who adapted Haruf’s work for the stage, said the words and depth and poetry of the work were deeper than most other things she’s done. She said she was able to dive into his work and bring Ken Haruf’s words to life.
When reading the book, Hunt said he was amazed how stark and how tender Haruf can be.
John Samson, who was in the original 10-person production, said the work “reads like poetry a lot of the time” and a lot of the time is hard to get down “because you don’t want to change a word.” At the same time, he said it’s beautiful.
Carol Samson said adapting the work for the stage was challenging because much of the description in the book is very detailed, and Haruf wrote with a mechanic’s mind, a naturalist’s mind and a tragedian’s mind in creating and telling Edith’s story.
Both performances of the play are open to the public. The cost is $20 in advance or $22 at the door. Tickets are available at the SteamPlant box office.
The cost of the Kent Haruf Literary Celebration is $150 per person ($100 for Chaffee County residents) for the weekend event, which includes presentations, the stage play and a screening of the film “Our Souls at Night,” based on Haruf’s last book.
The 7 p.m. Friday screening of the film, followed by a question and answer session with director Ritesh Batra, is also open to the public with a donation requested at the door.
To register for the weekend, visit honorkentharuf.org.
Proceeds from the Kent Haruf Literary Celebration go toward scholarships in creative writing for local high school students.
