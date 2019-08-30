The Colorado Department of Transportation reminds drivers to anticipate heavy traffic in many areas of the state due to activities taking place over the Labor Day weekend.
All CDOT construction projects will be suspended statewide at noon today to reduce potential traffic delays, according to a CDOT press release.
The only exception is for emergency operations. Projects will resume their regular schedule Tuesday.
Heavier than normal traffic should be anticipated on Interstate 25 along the Front Range and on I-70 west of Denver this weekend.
I-70 traffic tends to be heaviest from midmorning until late afternoon Friday and from 7 a.m. to midafternoon Saturday. Eastbound I-70 traffic will be at its peak on Labor Day from midmorning to late afternoon, especially from Summit County to the Denver area.
The Mount Evans Highway, Colo. 5, will close for the season Tuesday from Summit Lake to the top. The remaining segment from Echo Lake to Summit Lake is scheduled to remain open until Oct. 7, weather permitting.
Other seasonal roadways – Colo. 82 over Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen and Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park – remain open through the fall until adverse weather requires a full closure for the winter.
Information about opening and closing of seasonal highways in Colorado is available on the cotrip.org website or by calling 511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.