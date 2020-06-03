Chaffee County Public Health announced an additional Columbine Manor Care Center staff member has been identified who had onset of COVID-19 symptoms between March 23 and April 6.
That person has been added to the count of positive and presumed cases of the virus in the county, bringing the total to 75.
Deaths in Chaffee County for those diagnosed with COVID-19 remain at 19, with 14 of those directly related to the virus.
Chaffee County Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s free testing clinic tested 13 people for COVID-19 Tuesday.
Results are expected by Thursday.
Statewide, 60 counties have been affected by COVID-19.
Colorado Department of Health and Environment reports 26,788 cases of 190,700 people tested across Colorado.
Deaths among cases of COVID-19 number 1,474, of which 1,288 died as a direct result of the virus.
