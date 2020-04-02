Longfellow Elementary School students are back in the swing of things after a prolonged spring break, albeit in a new way.
Madison Everett’s first-graders did a group writing project while trying out distance learning and created a list of things that make them happy.
Some of the ideas hold true for kids of all ages and include:
• Play a game with someone.
• Help your dad build something.
• Tell a joke.
• Take your dog for a walk.
• Make art.
• Play with Legos.
• Send letters.
• Learn something new.
• Look at a view.
• Go scootering.
• Sleep in.
• Make dirt jumps.
• Play the violin.
• Snuggle with your dad, mom, baby brother or sister.
• Dance.
• Go outside and get sunshine on your face.
• Make music.
• Do crafts.
• Read a book with someone.
• Run on the treadmill.
• Go mountain biking.
• Treasure hunt for three treasures at Little Rattler Trail.
• Cuddle.
• Say thank you.
• Be funny.
• Give hugs.
• Smile.
