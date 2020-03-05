A skier died from injuries received in an incident at Monarch Mountain Wednesday.
The female skier was just off the Shagnasty ski trail when the incident happened.
A press release from Monarch said the skier was wearing a helmet and was alert upon ski patrol’s arrival.
She was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center by Chaffee County EMS and later transported by REACH Air Medical to UC Health Memorial Medical Center in Colorado Springs, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.
The skier’s identity is being withheld until family members can be notified.
