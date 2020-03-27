Chaffee County Commissioners authorized the convening of a Chaffee County Economic Recovery Team to engage local businesses to begin an assessment that will help determine the impact of the coronavirus on local businesses.
Goals of the recovery team include:
• Keep as many businesses in business and workers attached,
• identify available resources for businesses,
• establish an expanded network to enhance communications among businesses,
• engage community leadership in support of and enhancement of the efforts and programs such as the Small Business Development Center,
• identify opportunities for the County to diversify and grow while looking toward the future, and
• bring recommendations to the County Commissioners for their support and endorsement of additional resources that may become available.
The Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation is leading this segment of the economic recovery effort.
“The primary purpose of this effort is to provide support for the business community within Chaffee County during this crisis. We look to emerge from this as a more robust business community; to continue to grow, adapt, and develop for what our businesses need, to be resilient and ready in the near term for when we are ‘open for business’ again and to remain strong for the long term,” CCEDC chairman Dave Blazer said in the Friday afternoon press release.
“The Board of Commissioners is unanimous and united in convening this effort immediately. While we are hopeful about federal assistance, funding alone won’t solve our problems. We need strategies, teamwork, leverage, and a countywide full-court press," Blazer said.
"I have tremendous confidence in the leadership and team assembled,” said Greg Felt, chair of the Board of County Commissioners.
The team will provide updates to the Commissioners weekly, and is expecting to have a preliminary report to the Commissioners for consideration within 30 days.
For further information, contact Wendell Pryor, executive director, CCEDC at 719-207-0801.
From our sister paper the Chaffee County Times at www.thechaffeecountytimes.com
