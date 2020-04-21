Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its April students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Leon Jones
Longfellow Elementary School second-grader.
Parents: Clinton and Melissa Rosen.
Nominating teacher: Charles Rahe.
Comments: Leon has made substantial progress in his mathematical skills this year. He is a hard worker and a pleasure to teach. His work ethic also makes him an excellent role model.
McKinley McGovern
Longfellow Elementary School second-grader.
Parents: Mark and Whitney McGovern.
Nominating teacher: Shannon Payne.
Comments: McKinley is kind, considerate of others and always willing to lend a helping hand. She works hard to do her best academically and supports others. McKinley always makes good choices and makes sure everyone feels included and happy.
Oliver Siegfried
Salida Middle school seventh-grader.
Parents: Mark Siegfried and Kym Huff.
Nominating teachers: Seventh-grade core team: Jacque Fisher, John Goetz, Kate Madden and Scott McFarland.
Comments: Oliver is a real pleasure to have in class. He is perpetually cheerful and brings a positive attitude to every situation. Oli is also a kind young man who can work easily with anyone. He is even-tempered and steady and can focus even in challenging circumstances. His work ethic sets a good example for his peers. The seventh-grade team applauds Oliver’s commitment to always doing his best.
Stuart Young
Salida Middle School eighth-grader.
Parents: Nathan and Jessica Young.
Nominating teachers: Eighth-grade core team: Julie Bright, Heather Eagen, Tara Lauterbach and Amy Tressler.
Comments: Stuart is an optimistic and upbeat person who has a great relationship with both peers and adults. He is very concerned about his academics and education. Stuart is therefore able to keep a fine balance between his social and academic responsibilities. He holds peers accountable to doing the correct thing by being a leader in all aspects of learning. Stuart leads by example, verbally and socially. He has made a positive impact on the culture of the eighth grade this year.
John Belmonte
Salida High School freshman.
Parents: John and Star Belmonte.
Nominating teacher: Mary Weber.
Comments: John has made a complete turnaround in his attitude and effort in school. He describes it as a “lifestyle change” since second semester. His positive attitude has made a difference not only in his grades but also his work ethic and determination to do well.
Macy Morphew
Salida High School sophomore.
Parents: Barry and Suzanne Morphew.
Nominating teacher: Randy Kapushion.
Comments: It is a joy to have Macy in my classes. She brings her positive attitude, quiet demeanor, respectful manner and discerning intelligence to class every day. She is always willing to work hard, eager to help others and happy to share her infectious smile.
David Sperling
Salida high School junior.
Parent: Marvin and Sunhui Sperling.
Nominating teacher: Tres Jones.
Comments: Davey has shown amazing growth over the course of this year. He has made extraordinary efforts to increase his skills in math, reading and overall citizenship. He has an excellent sense of humor and is always making others laugh. He is polite with his teachers and engaging with other students. He has been a remarkable salesman with the school supply store during lunch, showing initiative and drive. Davey tries to grow and mature a little bit every day. He works hard to be a good classmate and friend. When challenges arise he demonstrates a positive attitude and works through it.
