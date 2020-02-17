The Alpine Orchestra announced it will accept applications for the Alpine Orchestra Scholarship until March 20 from graduating seniors in Chaffee, Lake and western Fremont counties.
Purpose of the scholarship is to encourage college-level (two-year, four-year or conservatory) study in instrumental music, preferably for a career in instrumental music, by recognizing outstanding instrumental musical achievement in school and community, a press release stated.
Students who have the goal of music education may qualify for the additional designation of Alpine Orchestra – Barbara Ebel Scholarship.
Amount and number of scholarships are to be determined. Past awards have ranged from $250-$1,000.
2020 winner(s) will be eligible to apply for a one-year renewal of the scholarship in 2021 competition.
Application information is available at alpineorchestra.org.
For questions, call Ruth Spencer at 719-486-2988.
