Colorado Parks and Wildlife cautioned anglers Tuesday to avoid purchasing fishing licenses on fraudulent websites.
The agency recently learned of fraudulent third-party sites claiming to offer deals on CPW products, according to a press release.
CPW’s online shop and authorized sales agents across the state are the easiest, most secure and best-priced methods of purchasing fishing licenses, CPW officials said.
They noted there’s no guarantee licenses purchased through third-party sites will be legitimate products or will be delivered to purchasers. Additionally, fraudulent sites often sell licenses at significant mark-ups. Such sites have sold a resident Colorado fishing license for as much as $134, nearly $100 more than a valid resident license actually costs.
Fraudulent sites may also use or sell personal information from purchasers, including Social Security or credit card information.
The agency’s official product purchasing website is cpwshop.com, which is a secure method of purchasing all CPW products online, including fishing licenses.
Starting March 1, CPW will sell 2020 13-month fishing licenses. Customers will be able to purchase valid licenses at cpwshop.com, at a CPW park or office or from an authorized Colorado sales agent in person.
For questions about purchasing a license at cpwshop.com, call the CPW Call Center at 303-297-1192, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, except state holidays.
To find an authorized sales agent, visit cpwshop.com/issuerlist.page.
