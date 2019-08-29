The Salida High School cross-country team is ready to start racing.
“I’m definitely excited,” senior Amelia Tonnesen said. “The team looks really good, and I’m excited to see what happens.”
“We’re hoping to go far this year,” senior Frank DeCew said. “We’re going for it this year just as much as last year.”
Both the boys’ and the girls’ teams return five runners with state experience. In addition to the seniors who have been running together for years, DeCew said sophomores and freshmen have also been stepping up so far this season.
With the returning athletes and some new ones, running together in a pack to push each other is the team’s strategy once again.
“It’s a great feeling,” DeCew said about running in a pack. “You don’t forget what you’re running for and you have people pushing you.”
At a scrimmage last week in Leadville, DeCew said they had a good pack going.
“It was fun and nonstressful,” DeCew said about the scrimmage.
The team will have its first real race Friday in Centennial. Without seeing many other Class 3A schools that they’ll have to compete against later, the meet should also be a fun one to begin the season with.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how the girls perform under a little pressure,” Tonnesen said.
To get ready to race, Tonnesen said they’ve been working hard at practice, but not so hard as to wipe them out.
“It’s been pretty challenging, but it’s for a reason,” Tonnesen said. “It’s challenging now so we can have fun later.”
The Classical Academy will be one of the Salida boys’ and girls’ biggest competitors this year. Peak to Peak will also be tough on the girls’ side.
The Spartans, however, seem to be focused on what they can control – themselves.
“Everyone is really positive, and we all want to be out here and run,” Tonnesen said. “I think it’s going to be a fun season.”
“It should be an amazing team,” DeCew said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.