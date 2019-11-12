Larry Morris spent 27-plus years in the U.S. Air Force, 12 years enlisted, two as an officer candidate and 15 years as an officer. He retired in the grade of major. Now for the first time after retiring in 1979, he has taken the time to talk about his experience in the Office of Special Investigation (OSI).
He joined the service during the time of the Korean War because he wanted to serve his country and get more education. For Morris it was onward and upward from there.
During his enlisted years he served in Newfoundland, Canada, for a year and six months in Thule, Greenland. While enlisted he was a heavy equipment operator, technical instructor, Air Force recruiter and lastly an officer candidate, rising to the level of staff sergeant.
He applied for the Airman Education and Commission Program (AECP). By then he had completed one year of college and qualified for AECP. He was sent to Michigan State University on an accelerated program where he completed his three years in two years and graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
Next was Officer Training School where he completed three months and received his commission as a second lieutenant.
As an officer Morris served with the OSI, the Air Force version of the FBI, as a special agent. OSI is the investigative agency for the Air Force and performs myriad law enforcement functions. It was born in the FBI’s image in 1948 when J. Edgar Hoover helped Air Force Secretary Stuart Symington set it up.
OSI investigates everything including criminal fraud, sexual assault, counterespionage, terrorism, suicides and combat deaths, provides protective services for military and civilian VIPs, assists Secret Service on other assignments, and the list goes on.
It’s a popular career field so the OSI is extremely selective in placing men and women in these positions.
Morris wanted to get into the OSI as special agent (SA). He was accepted and attended the Air Force OSI Academy for three months and received his SA credentials.
He was assigned to the OSI District Office in San Antonio, Texas, in 1964 and after serving two years there was assigned to the district office in Saigon, Vietnam. After two months he was sent to Phù Cát Air Base and established an OSI Detachment.
His primary mission was counterintelligence, although serious crime was also investigated. Among his duties was recruiting confidential sources to obtain intelligence that threatened the air base. This off-base mission was dangerous. For example, OSI has lost 12 special agents in Iraq and Afghanistan from improvised explosive devices (IEDs), snipers and ambush.
After his tour in Vietnam, he returned to MSU and received his master’s degree. Subsequently he was assigned to command the OSI Detachment at Hahn Air Base in Germany for two years and then sent to the OSI District Office at Wiesbaden Air Base and assigned to head the Internal Security Branch.
After three years he was sent to Lowry AFB to command a large OSI Detachment with nine special agents and two clerks.
One of the highlights of his career happened in 1977 when his detachment at Lowry was selected the Most Outstanding Large (five or more SAs) OSI Detachment Air Force wide.
The detachment was chosen by Air Force OSI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., for demonstrated performance and specific achievements in the area of major crime, fraud and counterintelligence investigations affecting the Air Force, Lowry and Northern Colorado. The competition included 150 large detachments in 29 districts worldwide.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1979, Morris was accepted for an agent position with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Although he investigated the traditional crimes, his primary duties were in the Organized Crime Unit.
After serving eight years with CBI, he formed his own business from his home in Salida. That business was called Integrated Security Services (ISS) and provided security systems and contract investigation with various government agencies and private clients.
He has three married daughters from previous marriages and six grandchildren.
Today he is a proud member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 in Salida, an organization he thinks does more for veterans than any other organization. However, the VFW needs new members as most of the members are from the Vietnam era or earlier wars.
