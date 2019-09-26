Officer David Close enjoys working with kids and likes being a school resource officer. He is starting his second year in the position and said he is still making connections that will help him better serve the Salida schools, students and community.
Sitting in his office at Salida Middle School, Close said there are more familiar faces this year and he’s getting to know people better, which makes his job a little easier.
Close has been in law enforcement for about five years. Before working for the Salida Police Department, he was a law enforcement officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Prior to that he spent four years in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Korea and Afghanistan.
He also has experience working with kids as camp counselor and director.
Close went to college in Gunnison and spent time working as a river guide while in college. He returned to the area with a desire to raise his children in a smaller mountain town environment rather than in a city. He has two daughters, ages 8 and 10.
Close sees his job as school resource officer as one of being a resource to students, teachers and families. He said he essentially wants to help students achieve their goals.
His first priority is school safety. Recently he began working on a plan to make Salida school buildings more accessible to emergency personnel by instituting a color coding system for school hallways and standardizing the numbering system for classroom doors and windows. With the new system, all first responders, including emergency medical services, firefighters and police, can negotiate a building more effectively and efficiently and be on the same page in an emergency.
Close said part of his job is to interact with students to help them live more positive lives and have an optimal school experience. Part of that interaction is as a mentor. Close said he draws on his own experience to guide students who have their own difficulties.
He can also help connect a student or family with the right resources, such as mental health services, the county Department of Human Services and Full Circle Restorative Justice, to help mediate problems.
Close said to be an effective SRO one must want to be a mentor, an informal counselor, and find a way to have a reasonable, logical conversation about what’s going on. That requires trust and establishing rapport with people so they realize somebody is on their side, he said.
That can be tough, he said, especially with kids and parents who are wary of police.
Essentially, Close said, he seeks to treat people the way he would like to be treated in the same situation.
Close volunteered for the SRO position. With his experience with kids and law enforcement, he thought it was a good way to blend both worlds because he understands both sides.
Although SRO positions are usually only two years, he said he hopes to extend his time in the job. “It’s so complex,” he said, especially the area of juvenile law.
Close said he thinks the SRO is a very important law enforcement job in the county. “You have the opportunity to have a huge impact on somebody’s life. I’m here to help. Busting kids is the last thing I want to do.”
