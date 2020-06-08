The Salida school board will examine the district’s budget during an online work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom.
The regular board meeting begins at 6 p.m., also on Zoom, and will feature a guest report from Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director.
Discussion items include the fall opening of school along with board roles and guiding principles.
The board will also discuss the summer work session and board retreat, including setting a time and preliminary agenda items as well as gauging board feelings about meeting in person versus online.
Action items include a decision to approve a board resolution in support of Ballot Initiative 217: Fair Tax Colorado.
According to Colorado Association of School Boards, the initiative, if passed, would:
• Repeal the constitutional requirement that all taxable net income be taxed at one rate.
• Create a tiered tax structure where: 100 percent of Coloradans receive a tax cut on the first $250,000 in taxable income as it lowers the current 4.63 percent tax to 4.58 percent; 50 percent of revenue raised is dedicated to preprimary through 12th grade education; taxpayers across all income levels will pay a more equal portion of their income in state and local taxes.
• Establish a 25-member Fair Tax Commission, to include representatives of state government, local government, tax practitioners, business owners and the public. The commission is required to report on the effects of the state income tax rate structure on revenue, the income distribution and the state business climate and to recommend modifications to the structure.
To attend the work session, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84008469692?pwd=YjZ0ZkF4WFdseFpjeHVYaUxPVExnZz09. Meeting ID is 840 0846 9692 and password is 2mJHKh.
To attend the regular school board meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82006545031?pwd=amY3Q09Rb1FBTTI4MHc5OGFLTHJodz09. Meeting ID: 820 0654 5031. Password: 8LUmgZ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.