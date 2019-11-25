The Salida Board of Adjustment will review a variance application for Ron and Anne Parks at 6 p.m. today in city council chambers in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
The applicants are requesting a variance to construct up to three stories, within the 35-foot height limit, for the construction of a mixed-use development at 830 W. First St.
The land use code restricts the construction of more than two stories.
