The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free webinar from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday to help families prepare for both the legal and financial challenges that accompany an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
“Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s” is an interactive program in which participants will learn about important legal and financial issues to consider, how to put plans in place and how to access legal and financial resources near them, a press release stated.
Today, 76,000 Coloradans are among nearly 6 million people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease, the association reported. By 2050, if no cure is found, that total will approach 14 million.
Preparing for the potentially astronomical costs of a patient’s care is a challenge for their families.
Financial planners estimate the average cost of a single year in a nursing home ranges from $90,000 to $100,000. Stays can range from several years up to 10 or more. However, the average working-age American’s retirement savings is less than $100,000.
While the webinar is free, registration is required. To register, visit stage.alz.org/media/co/MAY-2020-Virtual-Education-Calendar.pdf.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, visit alz.org or call the free helpline at 800-272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.