The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association announced that Sage McGinnis of Buena Vista is the recipient of the inaugural Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship.
McGinnis was selected because of her community service, passion for the outdoors and dedication to stewardship through her volunteer work restoring forest health and conservation, according to a GARNA press release.
She will enter Chadron (Nebraska) State College in fall to pursue a degree in natural resources.
Open to Chaffee County residents entering their first year of higher education, the scholarship commemorates U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District employee Brett Beasley, who died in January 2017.
GARNA officials said one of Beasley’s core values, as a steward of public lands, was to provide for a diversity of high-quality education and volunteer experiences in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
To donate to the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship, visit GARNA.org and click the donate button, choosing the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship when asked where to direct the donation.
Contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
