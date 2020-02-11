Ellie Richardson of Salida recently was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.
A 2019 graduate of Salida High School, Richardson is majoring in history.
Ashland University is a mid-sized, private university affiliated with the Brethren Church, a press release stated.
