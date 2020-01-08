The Noteables women’s chorus and You’ve Got Male men’s chorus are recruiting singers for their spring season, with concerts scheduled for May 1-3.
Directed by Linda Taylor, the concert, titled “Connected,” reflects the multiple ways that we can connect with one another: through nature, spirituality, family, past memories, children, humor, travel, social causes, friendship and music, a press release stated.
The program will include “Sweet Baby James” by James Taylor, “They All Laughed” by the Gershwin brothers and “Tama Tu,” a Maori proverb presented in chant and song.
Other songs include “Rise!,” “Riversong,” “He Knows the River Well” and Stephen Foster’s “If You’ve Only Got a Moustache.”
Flute, electric bass and drums will accompany the choruses.
Rehearsals for You’ve Got Male will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 21. The Noteables’ rehearsals are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Jan. 23. Both groups practice at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at Fourth and E streets in Salida.
No auditions are required.
To sign up, call Taylor at 719-539-2428. Visit salidasings.org for more information.
