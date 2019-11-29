The Bureau of Land Management announced Monday that permits are available for cutting Christmas trees on BLM public lands in the Gunnison, San Luis Valley and Royal Gorge field offices through Dec. 24.
Permits may be purchased for $10 per tree at the BLM field offices in Cañon City, Gunnison and Monte Vista from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Permits are also available at the Silverton BLM field station. Call for office hours.
Permits can be purchased with cash, check or credit card and must be picked up in person, according to a press release.
Each field office has maps of available cutting areas and information on which tree species are available for harvest.
The BLM recommends taking along a handsaw, eye protection, rope or twine, extra food, water and blankets when selecting and cutting a tree. Tire chains, a shovel and emergency supplies are also valuable to have along, if needed.
Permit holders are encouraged to take maps and ensure they are cutting a tree on BLM lands in an area that is open to tree cutting.
For more information about Christmas tree cutting on BLM lands, call or visit the nearest BLM office:
Royal Gorge Field Office: 3028 E. Main St. in Canon City; 719-269-8500.
Gunnison Field Office: 210A W. Spencer Ave. in Gunnison; 970-642-4940.
Monte Vista Field Office: 1313 E. U.S. 160 in Monte Vista; 719-852-7074.
Silverton Field Station: 1428 Greene St., Suite 1B; 970-387-9871 (credit/debit card preferred for payment at this location).
