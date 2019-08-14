Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will host its second annual Cancer Walk at 9 a.m. Sept. 14.
The walk will start and end on the HRRMC hospital campus, and the course will follow the walking trail that circles the hospital, approximately 1.5 miles, according to a press release.
Walkers will start after a brief address from a cancer survivor, and all survivors will be recognized.
All money raised by the walk will be deposited in the HRRMC Oncology Fund, administered by the HRRMC Foundation.
Any proceeds, including donations, registration fees and fundraising, will benefit local oncology patients.
The money may be used for wigs, gas cards, lymphedema sleeves or other equipment to best care for local patients.
To register, visit hrrmc.com and click on the Cancer Walk button on the home page.
The cost to participate is $35 and includes an event T-shirt.
Cancer survivors are not required to pay the event fee but do need to register.
Sponsorship opportunities are available until Thursday.
Call 719-530-2270 or visit hrrmc.com for more information.
