Salida youngsters got an extra day of Thanksgiving break when a snowstorm brought from 11 to 16 inches of snow to the Salida area Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Salida School District R-32-J canceled school Tuesday due to the storm and postponed some events until after the holiday, including the fourth-grade Hall of Fame at Longfellow Elementary School, a middle school community service event at Columbine Manor Care Center and a party for retiring Salida school bus driver Hunter O’Dell.
The school district officially begins Thanksgiving break today, and classes will resume Monday.
Salida Montessori Charter School was not scheduled to be in session, having started its week-long break Monday.
Monarch Mountain is taking advantage of the accumulation of snow by moving up its full-time opening to 9 a.m. today instead of Thanksgiving Day.
Monday and Tuesday’s storm dropped 18 inches of new snow on the mountain as of Tuesday morning.
“This is fantastic new snow, and we need to share it with Monarch’s fans,” Monarch Marketing Director Dan Bender said.
Bender said mid-mountain had a 40-inch base as of Tuesday morning with a possibility of more snow to come.
Monarch has totaled 80 inches of snow so far this season.
He said crews will continue to assess terrain to determine what runs and lifts will be open as more storms come in this week.
The storm, which was initially predicted to bring only a few inches of snow to the Salida area, with higher totals in the mountains above 9,000 feet, had dropped between 10 and 16 inches of the white stuff to the area by Tuesday morning.
At The Mountain Mail, 11 inches of snowfall was measured, carrying 0.61 inch of water, as of Tuesday morning.
In other parts of the state snow totals varied widely.
Tuesday morning totals from the National Weather Service, as reported by The Denver Post, included:
- Estes Park 31.7 inches
- Fort Collins 14.5 inches
- Aurora 10.5 inches
- Colorado Springs 6.7 inches
- Denver 6 inches
- Fairplay 5.8 inches
- Grand Junction 4.5 inches
- Limon 2.4 inches
- Penrose 2 inches
- Gunnison 1.8 inches
Measurements were taken at different times Tuesday morning.
Other local measurements Tuesday morning included Buena Vista with 6 inches and Cotopaxi with 8 inches.
Predictions by the National Weather Service call for a 40-90 percent chance of snow in Salida with little accumulation Thanksgiving Day though Friday, with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s.
Friday night will bring a drop in the temperature with lows in the teens and highs in the 30s over the weekend.
