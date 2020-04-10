Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order March 25 authorizing Colorado Parks and Wildlife to extend expiration dates of certain licenses, passes, permits, certificates and registrations for up to 30 days.
CPW officials said in a press release they are extending the expiration date for the following items, effective immediately:
• Off-highway vehicle registrations and permits scheduled to expire March 31 are now valid through April 30.
• State park annual passes, annual family passes, Aspen Leaf annual passes and Columbine annual passes are valid for 30 days after the initial expiration date. For example, passes that expire in April are now valid through May 31. This 30-day extension is limited to passes with an original printed expiration date of March 2020 or April 2020.
The extended expiration dates are intended to mitigate spread of COVID-19 by reducing the need for public travel and in-person interactions at CPW offices.
OHV, boat and snowmobile registrations can be renewed online at CPWshop.com. Anyone who has trouble registering a vehicle or vessel online can email DNR_wildlife.cpwinfo@state.co.us. CPW staff will need name, date of birth and registration number.
Non-individual accounts must be processed in person at a CPW office; CPW encourage those customers to take advantage of the extension and minimize interactions with others.
If a customer needs a replacement for their annual park pass, they can download the replacement pass form and mail it to CPW with required documentation and payment via check or money order. Replacement park passes will be mailed to the mailing address provided on the form.
Temporary park passes, annual park pass kiosk receipts and pass vouchers are not replaceable.
CPW products are available for purchase on CPWshop.com or call 800-244-5613.
For additional registration questions, call the CPW Call Center at 303-297-1192 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, ) or visit cpw.state.co.us.
