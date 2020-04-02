Half of the 18 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Chaffee County are associated with Columbine Manor Care Center.
Nine people with a connection to Columbine Manor have tested positive for the virus since March 20, when the facility received word that a 69-year-old male long-term patient of the care center had tested positive for CCOVID-19.
The man had been transferred to the hospital March 17, to receive care for a medical issue unrelated to symptoms or signs of COVID-19, a March 20 press release stated.
At the time, hospital staff made the decision to test for COVID-19 and the patient was discharged back to Columbine Manor.
As soon as the test results were known, Columbine Manor immediately isolated any patient who had known contact with that patient.
A total of 6 residents of Columbine Manor have tested positive for the virus to date. Eight residents have tested negative and six results are still pending as of Wednesday.
Among staff members, or associates, three have tested positive for COVID-19, five have tested negative and six results are still pending as of Wednesday.
Wednesday’s press release from Columbine Manor Care Center executive director Joshua Finger stated the policy for the care center is for associates who are symptomatic seek care from their personal health care provider and follow the health department’s guidelines for returning to work.
“We stay in constant communication with families and always welcome their questions and contact. Even though out visitation remains restricted, we’re happy to coordinate phone calls, video chats or window visits,” Finger stated.
He stated the facility is working with Chaffee County Public Health and the State of Colorado and continue to follow all Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19.
“Our associates are being diligent on practicing proper hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment. Every associate is also screened when they arrive for work, including checking temperature, to ensure no additional sickness is brought into our building. If they have a fever over 100, we send them home and ask they contact their personal physician,” the release stated.
Other restrictions have been placed on visitors, family members and vendors. Finger said they are asking for no visitors except for end of life situations.
Signage has been posted on the facility doors with information about COVID-19, and an infection prevention station with personal protection supplies has been placed at a designated entrance.
Finger said if the public would like to send messages of support to those at Columbine Manor, they can visit columbinemanorcarecenter.com and leave a message on the contact page. Messages will be printed out for residents to see.
Finger asked for lots of love and prayers for residents and staff of the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.