Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated its COVID-19 Colorado case summary data at 4 p.m. Monday.
As of Sunday there were:
- 720 cases of COVID-19 identified in the state.
- 72 hospitalized with COVID-19.
- 31 counties affected.
- 6,224 people tested for COVID-19.
- Seven deaths due to the virus.
- Five outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
Chaffee County’s positive case count of three remained unchanged from Saturday.
In the surrounding area, Lake, Fremont and Saguache counties reported no cases, Park County reported one case, Pitkin County reported 18 cases, and Gunnison County reported 28 cases.
The two counties reporting the greatest number of cases Sunday were Denver and El Paso counties with 148 and 92 cases respectively.
