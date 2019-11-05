The Salida High School boys’ soccer game today has been moved up an hour. The Spartans will now host The Academy in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs at 5 p.m. at SHS stadium.
The change was made in consideration of The Academy’s travel time, Salida head coach Ben Oswald said. The Academy is traveling to Salida from Westminster for the contest.
Salida (15-0-1) is the tournament’s top seed and reached the second round by beating Alamosa 4-0 on Saturday.
The Academy (10-5-1) is the No. 16 seed and advanced with a 3-2 double overtime win over No. 17 DSST: Green River Ranch.
