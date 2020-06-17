Horizons Exploratory Academy class of 2020 will hold an outdoor commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. today at the Kesner Building, 349 E. Ninth St., across from the school.
Principal Talmage Trujillo said it is the largest graduating class the alternative high school has had, with 15 students, although not all will participate in the event.
Trujillo said per the governor’s and health department recommendations, all participants in the outdoor graduation ceremony will need to follow these guidelines:
• Face coverings will be worn at all times when possible.
• Family groups will maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and other family groups. Ushers will seat family groups in lawn chairs and blankets in defined areas with a minimum of 6 feet spacing from other attendees.
• Hand sanitization means will be made available to all attendees and participants. Alcohol-based sanitizers will be available at the entrance to the outdoor space.
• Participants and attendees must be symptom free to participate and attend.
• Participants are reminded that hand shaking, hugging, high fives, etc. are discouraged.
• Audio equipment including microphones will be disinfected between speakers. If need be, microphone use can be limited to one or two speakers.
• All participants and attendees are reminded that lingering and visiting after the ceremony are discouraged.
