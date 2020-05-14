The Seven Peaks Festival will not be returning to the Meadows this Labor Day Weekend.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said that Jim Reid, the xx for the country music festival's organizer Live Nation, called him Wednesday to say that the event had been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The decision has more to do with conditions in the music festival industry and Live Nation business considerations than any current Chaffee County policies,'"Baker said. "Festivals are being canceled all over the place and the industry buzz is shows may not resume until sometime next year."
The festival was gearing up to return to the Meadows, a venue just west of Buena Vista, for the third year this September.
Concerns about COVID-19 have also led to the cancellations of CKS Paddlefest, the Campout for the Cause music and yoga festival and Rapids & Grass beer and music festival in Buena Vista and FIBArk in Salida.
This is a developing story.
From our sister paper The Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
