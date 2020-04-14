Easter egg hunters from all over The Mountain Mail’s readership participated in the newspaper’s Easter egg hunt over the weekend.
The winners of the drawing for participants were Paige Foyle Storey, 4, in the 5 and younger age group; Payton Dodge, 6, in the 6-7 age group; and James Johnson, 9, in the 8 and older age group.
All Easter egg seekers who sent their name, age and phone number were entered into the drawing regardless of how many eggs they were able to find.
Just like a real egg hunt, participation was the key to winning a prize.
In all, 29 kids participated in the drawing.
They reported finding anywhere from five to 47 eggs in Friday’s paper, some including the eggs in the contest ad and three eggs in the editorial cartoon.
James said winning the prize was worth finding all those eggs.
The drawing was held Monday afternoon and all entries sent in before 1 p.m. Monday were included.
Winners were notified by phone or email of their prize, a $20 gift certificate donated by Kaleidoscope Toys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.