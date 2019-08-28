All five races in Salida’s Nov. 5 municipal election will be uncontested after five candidates submitted nomination petitions by Monday’s deadline.
Deputy City Clerk Sonia Walter said incumbent Mayor P.T. Wood submitted a nomination petition, as did incumbent Ward 1 Councilwoman Jane Templeton, Mike Pollock in Ward 2, current Clerk/Treasurer Alisa Pappenfort in Ward 3 and Merrell Bergin for treasurer.
There are no outstanding petitions with insufficient signatures, Walter said.
Those five candidates will be listed on the ballot Nov. 5, Walter said, although residents are still able to file as write-in candidates.
