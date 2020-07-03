Turner Farm hosts Fourth celebration

Turner Farm and Apple Orchard west of Buena Vista will be the site of one of the few Fourth of July celebrations in Buena Vista this year.
Turner Farm, located at 829 West Main, has an idyllic setting with 2 acres of lawns and fruit trees featuring a rustic cabin from the 1890s and the classic farm house and log barn circa 1910.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with a limit of 150 people per county health restrictions. Donations will be taken at the gate. All money collected will help Buena Vista Heritage keep their three sites, the Court House, the Depot and the Turner Farm, operating as their indoor fundraising events have been cancelled.
People are encouraged to take a picnic dinner, blankets and chairs. There will be plenty of room for social distancing, take your mask.
Neither dogs nor alcoholic beverages will be allowed.
Musical entertainment will be provided by popular local guitarist Gene Farrar. Between musical sets there will be historical presentations depicting Cockeyed Liz, the Madame of the Palace of Joy; Alsina Deerheimer, the pioneer woman who named Buena Vista and a history talk about trains in Buena Vista by a local railroad engineer. All music and historical presentations will be age appropriate for families.
This will be the first July 4 celebration at Turner Farm since the descendants of the pioneer family were still in residence. If this event is successful there may be more music events at Turner Farm throughout the summer.
The entertainment will end at 8 p.m., in order for people to have plenty of time to take in the fireworks at the Rodeo Grounds.
Also this summer for the first time, Turner Farm will be open to the public for tours of the buildings.
Tours are limited to 10 people and will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with the last tour starting at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children younger than 18.
To book a tour visit buenavistaheritage.org. Walk ins will be accommodated subject to availability.
Visit buenavistaheritage.org or email buenavistaheritage@msn.com.
