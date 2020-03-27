To combat spread of COVID-19, all Colorado Parks and Wildlife campgrounds, playgrounds, yurts and cabins, as of Thursday, are closed to the public until further notice.
Conditions are subject to change.
Rob White, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area park manager, said they are posting closure notices at developed campgrounds and dispersed camping areas. Staff members will patrol those areas regularly, although White said he hopes residents will be understanding of the enforcement and will not compromise health and safety of staff.
CPW will notify all campers currently on site to vacate immediately. Staff will contact those with reservations and assist in providing refunds or changing dates until the end of April with no additional cost.
The camping closures come after the stay-at-home order from Gov. Jared Polis and advice from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Non-campground park areas such as trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines will remain open for the time being, but CPW managers may close areas that cannot conform to social distancing standards. Areas that could be closed in the future include picnic areas and fishing piers. Other concentrated recreation areas will be determined by location.
Park visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and maintain at least 6 feet between themselves and other visitors.
More information and park updates can be found by calling 719-539-7289 or by visiting cpw.state.co.us.
