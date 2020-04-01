Salida High School chemistry and physical science teacher Todd Bright was honored when Boettcher Scholarship finalist Fin Petit nominated him for a Boettcher teacher recognition award recently.
The Boettcher Foundation began recognizing “teachers who have dedicated themselves to providing Colorado students with an outstanding education” in 1992.
Each student who makes it to the finalist level of the Boettcher Scholarship application process is asked to nominate a teacher who contributed significantly to their success.
Petit was named as a finalist for the 2020 Boettcher Scholarship from a pool of nearly 1,500 applicants.
While Petit did not receive the scholarship, Bright will be honored with a plaque and a $500 grant toward an educational project, activity, professional development or piece of equipment to benefit students and the school.
Salida High School counselor Rob Tressler will also receive a $100 grant for similar purposes.
Bright said he knew Petit had named him for the award.
He said it is nice to be recognized for something you do every day.
The 29-year teaching veteran said having students like Petit makes teaching enjoyable.
He has had Petit in his classes for 2 years, and wished he could keep him longer.
“Fin is an outstanding student,” Bright said.
He said he has been challenged by Petit’s questioning deeper into a subject and has really enjoyed that.
“It’s great to be able to reach a student and allow them to grow as a person,” he said.
He has taught advanced placement chemistry in the past and hopes there will be enough interested students to offer the class next year.
He is currently restructuring his Physical Science class for distance learning since school started again Monday, although his chemistry class already had online lectures for students to watch.
Bright said he hopes to use the grant money toward a program with which he can write notes on his computer and have them projected on a smart board, something which he has seen another AP chemistry teacher use.
Bright also coaches girls’ soccer at SHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.