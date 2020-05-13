The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about Suzanne Morphew, 49, of Maysville, who was reported missing after failing to return home from a bike ride Sunday.
Sheriff John Spezze said the Chaffee County Communications Center received the call about a missing woman at 5:46 p.m. Sunday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of CR 225 and U.S. 50 in Maysville, then called Chaffee County Search and Rescue to begin a search.
Spezze said the Department of Corrections was also contacted, and tracking dogs were requested to assist in the search.
The search continued into the early morning hours with no results.
Search and Rescue resumed the search early Monday morning, once again scouring the area. The Chaffee County Tactical Team and the Department of Corrections also participated.
In all, Spezze said more than 100 personnel were used during the search of the Maysville area, but Morphew had not been found by late Monday afternoon.
Spezze said the search and the investigation are both still active.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have information to call the office at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-2599.
