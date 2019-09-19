Buena Vista – You may have noticed the sun is coming up later and later every day and setting earlier and earlier, the air is a bit cooler in the morning and maybe even a tree or two in your yard is starting to change its leaves from green to gold.
If this town had a Starbucks, you’d be able to get a pumpkin spice latte.
That’s right, it’s fall. Bring on the leaf-peepers.
From Sept. 17-21, the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce will host its annual OHV Color Tour fundraiser, bringing off-road vehicle enthusiasts from across the country to participate in group rides on some of the Upper Arkansas Valley’s most beautiful aspen-strewn trails.
Chamber trail dude John Cobb said the event has already drawn 100 registrations. The chamber is looking to cap the event at 220, he said.
Each day of the festival, the American Legion will host a breakfast, during which riders sign up for one of the trips going out that day.
A dinner at the VFW will cap off the weekend.
Cobb said the long-running event brings in riders from all 50 states, with many of its participants coming from Texas.
Register for the event at buenavistacolorado.org/ohv-color-tour.
The OHV tour will be hitting the following trails:
• Fourmile North
• Ruby Mountain Bassam Park
• St.Elmo-Tincup loop
• Otto Mears toll road
• Twin Lake-Lost Canyon
• Mosquito Pass
• Mineral Basin-Ptarmigan Lake
• Mount Antero-Baldwin Lake.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.