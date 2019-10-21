More than 170 people attended the fifth annual Cause for the Paws Friday at Salida SteamPlant, Ark-Valley Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Ticket sales and games brought in $5,500, and when added with sponsorships, the event helped the Humane Society raise $10,000 to support its operational costs in both Salida and Buena Vista.
“It was a great turnout, and we are so thankful to all the people and businesses that were a part of this fun event to celebrate and support the lifesaving work of Ark-Valley Humane Society,” Amber van Leuken, AVHS executive director, said.
Attendees ate food from Kalamatapit Catering, listened to music from Two Weeks in Fiji and played a handful of games, including a balloon pop, wine pull, “Ears & Tails” and a raffle with tickets ranging from $7 to $20.
“It seems like people have a really good time,” van Leuken said. “It’s not super formal. We hope it’s welcoming and upbeat and celebratory.”
The proceeds from the event will go toward the shelter’s operating expenses, which include the care of dogs and cats in the shelter, vaccinations, community programs like low-cost spaying and neutering for cats, readying animals for adoption, its lost and found program and other services it provides to the public, van Leuken said.
Last year, 481 animals were adopted from Ark-Valley Humane Society.
The day of the event, the Humane Society’s new addition in Buena Vista also passed its final inspection, which was the event’s big news.
The new, 1,200-foot addition will feature a new public entrance, new reception area, new cat adoption room and an outdoor cattery, allowing cats to get some fresh air in a contained environment. It will also have two new meet-and-greet rooms for dogs, a bathroom and, eventually, a meet-and-greet dog yard.
The meet-and-greet rooms will not only allow people to interact with animals, it will also give the shelter a place for adoption and surrender counseling, allowing employees to assist people in a more private manner.
With the new addition, space also opened up in the existing building to provide in-house surgeries. “It’s the first time Ark-Valley has been able to do that,” van Leuken said.
The public will be able to check out the new addition in the near future.
“We will be announcing an open-house date soon,” van Leuken said. “It will be a brand-new experience for the public.”
Sixteen businesses sponsored Cause for Pause, including platinum sponsor Bank of the West, while 34 others donated gift cards and products for the games and raffles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.