Good news for the Decker Fire this morning as there will be no red flag warning, Penny Bertram, fire information officer reported.
However, “it is still incredibly dry,” she said, with one of the “highest recorded IRCs,” a measurement of fuel moisture.
“Everything is prime to burn but the winds are going to give us a break today,” Bertram said.
The fire remains at 8,118 acres this morning with 30 percent contained.
Firefighters were able to get a direct line around some of the fingers of the fire yesterday and they worked a spot fire up near Methodist Mountain.
Crews worked Monday on extending a dozer line on the east side of the fire and have also put in a contingency dozer line around Howard proper.
Today firefighters will continue to work at fortifying the area near Howard and do more structure protection. Two air tankers will be used on the fire along with a number of helicopters, Bertram said.
