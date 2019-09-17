Colorado Parks and Wildlife will conduct a hunter safety education course on Sept. 19, 20, 26, 27 and 28 at the Salida CPW office, 7405 U.S. 50.
The first four sessions will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The final session from 8 a.m. to noon will involve field exercises and live fire, according to a press release.
Participants will learn about firearms safety, hunting ethics, wildlife identification, wildlife management and conservation and more.
Cost of the course is $10.
To register, visit register-ed.com/events/view/149334.
