The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today, and voters can drop off their ballots, go inside and cast their ballots, pick up replacement ballots and even register and vote today.
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said ballots must be dropped off, because ballots mailed today will not reach the office in time to be counted.
For Salida-area residents, the polls will be at the Chaffee County building, 104 Crestone Ave. There is also a 24-hour drop box outside where ballots can be dropped.
Buena Vista voters can go to 112 Linderman Ave. to either drop off their ballots at the 24-hour box or vote.
The motor vehicle offices, which are in the same offices in both Salida and Buena Vista, will be closed today for the election.
Mitchell said that at close of business Monday they had received a total of 5,922 ballots out of 14,103 active voters, or about 42 percent.
Salida has turned in 5,922 ballots of 7,703 active voters, while Buena Vista has turned in 2,526 ballots of 6,400 voters.
The Colorado secretary of state has received 793,033 ballots statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.