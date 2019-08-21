Salida High School boys’ soccer head coach Ben Oswald said he’ll know that he has a “hot rod team” when he can sit down and watch them play. “I think that day is coming this year,” he said.
The team lost enough seniors to field a team but is returning players with a lot of “good soccer minds” who have the ability to disseminate information well, the coach said.
“I hope to elevate our tactics as we go through the season,” Oswald said.
Right now, as the team prepares for its first game next week, he’s just trying to get the athletes working well together.
“We’re working on the team-building aspect,” he said. “The key is to get the kids believing in each other. A lot of kids are coaching each other on the field, and we’re trying to give them as much of the game as they can handle.”
The Spartans got their first action at game speed Saturday when they welcomed Colorado Academy, Battle Mountain and Steamboat Springs to town for scrimmages.
“I’m really happy,” Oswald said after the scrimmages. “You never know until you tee it up, but they played the way they’ve been training.”
Ball movement is one thing that will be a key to the team’s success this year.
“The secret for us is getting the ball moving and keeping it moving,” Oswald said. “When these guys do that, it’s phenomenal to watch.”
The Spartans lost several key players from last year’s squad that made it to the state quarterfinals, but others seem ready to step up.
“We’re working on developing depth, so if we rest someone we don’t have a massive drop-off in the level of play,” Oswald said. “I never want anyone to think that their job is safe.”
With the players on the team, which is a little short on numbers with only 23 players, another key will be staying healthy. If they do that, the Spartans have what it takes to make a deep postseason run.
“If we stay healthy, we’ll be a handful for anyone,” Oswald said. “It will be fun, fun, fun.”
