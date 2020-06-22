Bars and other venues will be allowed to reopen today under new guidelines in the recently amended public health order from Chaffee County Public Health.
Public Health has amended its local public health order to increase group gathering size for both indoor and outdoor events and to reopen Fun Street Family Arcade and other businesses and operations that have remained closed.
The changes reflect those made at the state level last week.
The amended local public health order going into effect today includes:
• Residential summer camps may open with groups of 10 kids indoors, 25 kids outdoors, similar to day camps.
• Indoor events can open up to 25 percent capacity with limits on the maximum number of people based on the size of the space.
• Outdoor events can open up to 50 percent capacity with limits on the maximum number of people based on the size of the space.
• Bars will be able to open at 25 percent capacity or up to 50 people indoors and must follow the same guidelines as restaurants where parties are seated and intermingling of parties is discouraged. Outdoors parties must be spaced 6 feet apart, up to local capacity limits.
• Personal services will be able to expand to include things like facials, beard trimming, lip waxing, etc. where the client must take off a mask – these services are permitted if the worker has adequate protection.
• Noncritical manufacturing facilities can expand inperson workforce up to 50 percent or 50 people per room. The new order comes on the heels of the state order issued Thursday by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The state order addresses several points in the most recent variance submitted by Chaffee County to the state.
Andrea Carlstrom, public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, stated in a press release that “planners can now resume many of their events, while many of the businesses that have been closed can reopen to some extent.
“It is now up to those who manage large group operations and those who participate in them to follow the health and safety requirements to avoid transmission of COVID-19.”
However, Carlstrom cautioned, “The last thing our community needs is an outbreak of this novel virus.
Vulnerable populations are strongly urged to continue to stay at home as much as possible and to limit their social interactions.
“Distancing of 6 feet or more and the wearing of a mask are the best public health strategies we currently have to fight COVID-19.
“As we learn how to live with COVID-19, there is tremendous personal responsibility and accountability placed on each and every one of us.”
Other guidance from the state includes:
• Adult and youth sports can be played with 25 players both indoors and outdoors.
• Events such as sports, tournaments, rodeos, fairs, festivals, parades and car, motorcycle and horse races with spectators are now authorized to be open.
Guidance documents have been finalized related to indoor and outdoor events as well as residential summer camps. They can be found at covid19.colorado.gov/safer-athome.
