The Salida school board will consider approving the district’s estimated $1.2 million capital “wish list” at its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
The board will also consider the consent agenda, which includes:
• Policy updates recommended by Colorado Association of School Boards.
• Review and approval of superintendent’s contract.
• Formal acknowledgement of federal monitoring report for Salida Early Childhood Center.
• Approval of 2020-2021 school calendar.
• Approval of recommended salary schedule for district technology and business directors.
• Approval of Crest Academy’s proposed eighth-grade trip to the Florida Keys during the 2020-2021 school year.
The board will hear detailed reports from Talmage Trujillo on Horizons Exploratory Academy and Jill Davis on Crest Academy, as well as monthly updates from department managers and principals.
Discussion items include insurance and compensation, initial staffing requests and operational communications systems.
