Buena Vista schools were placed on lockout Thursday afternoon by the Buena Vista Police Department following reports of a suspicious person.
The Buena Vista school district notified parents about 2:54 p.m., Thursday, that Buena Vista police had put the schools in lockout. The text and phone notifications stated the schools will dismiss on time with officers on duty to escort students.
Avery-Parsons Elementary School principal Judy Lynn told parents outside the school that the lockout was called due to reports of a person in the area who was deemed to be a possible threat.
Lynn said that students were safe and would be released at the normal time.
Law enforcement officers from BVPD, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol were stationed outside the elementary school to escort students to their parents cars. Police were on duty to escort students at all schools, according to the school district.
Students who walk or ride to school must be picked up by their parents, according to a text and phone alert sent to families.
Story developing …
