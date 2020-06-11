An early morning house fire north of Buena Vista claimed the lives of two people.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated the call came into Chaffee County Communications Center at 1:29 a.m. Thursday of a structure fire approximately 1 mile north of Buena Vista just west of U.S. 24.
An adult male and a juvenile female escaped the blaze, but an adult female and juvenile male were reported to still be inside the burning building.
Firefighters located the two other occupants and removed them from the building, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The two survivors were transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, after which the adult male was airlifted to a regional burn center and the juvenile female was released to family.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family members.
Survivors’ identities are being withheld during the investigation of the fire’s origin.
