Camping at Colorado state parks and state wildlife areas will remain closed until further notice while Colorado Parks and Wildlife works to implement systemwide safety protocols related to social distancing.
No definitive date has been set for when camping sites will reopen.
“This action has been taken based on the safer-at-home order from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the advice of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Bridget Kochel, CPW statewide public information officer.
CPW visitor centers, service centers and offices are also closed to restrict access to the public. Restrictions and closures remain subject to change.
Outdoor areas at state parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines, remain open. State park rangers remain on duty protecting the parks, and normal rules and regulations still apply.
CPW is working with federal and local municipal partners as well as the state health department to determine a timeline for camping. This coordination can make predicting definitive opening dates difficult as each county faces its own unique circumstances.
Park trail closures due to visitation or crowding will be reported on the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) app and the CPW website, CPW.state.co.us.
“We understand the strain these continued closures put on all of us, and we appreciate the public’s flexibility as we work through the process of reopening,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said. “Our staff is working hard to make sure we can provide safe and enjoyable experiences for everyone.”
Outdoor recreationists are responsible for researching and understanding park and county closures before participating in any planned local recreational activities. CPW encourages park visitors to follow trail safety etiquette and visit parks responsibly.
CPW is also asking all Coloradans to respect safer-at-home orders and stay close to their homes and use local trails and parks for outdoor recreation. Limiting travel for recreation helps minimize the strain of visitors on small mountain communities and creates less burden for search and rescue and emergency responders.
“It’s important to honor all local public health orders and restrictions,” Kochel said.
