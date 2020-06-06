The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for C.R. 101 Bear Creek Road at 2:34 p.m. today (June 6). The warning will be in effect until 5:30 p.m.
The area is located in the Decker Burn scar.
Kyle Mozley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said the area is expected to receive "at least half an inch up to an inch."
"There's heavy rain moving over it," Mozley said. "Flash flooding can happen on a burn scar with the creeks and debris flowing easily because nothing is holding it down."
