For the third year, and second year in Salida, Relaxation Dental Specialties offered free basic dental services to veterans Saturday.
The services included everything from cleaning and X-rays to fillings, crowns and even some limited root canals.
“Part of our mission statement is to give back as much as we can,” said Jessie Brown, Relaxation Dental’s chief operating officer. “We do that throughout the year but wanted to find a bigger group to give back to, and (veterans) seem like one of the most deserving.”
The day started with Mary Sandell singing the national anthem and Scott Roberts, Bill Willett and Stephen Redmond participating in the color guard.
“It was our first year doing that, but I think having that reminder why we’re here got us focused on the whole point of the day,” Brown said.
Relaxation Dental also provided free breakfast and lunch to veterans during the day. Brown said the community also donated coffee, doughnuts and muffins.
Fifteen veterans were scheduled and 13 more were on the waiting list for services on Saturday. Brown said they were hoping to get to as many as they could.
“Last year we gave $20,000 out in dentistry, and this year we’re hoping for even more,” she said.
Relaxation Dental’s staff also donated their time for the event. The staff who participated included Jessie Brown, Dr. Nicholas Brown, John Takacs, Linda McCoy, Kristina Hiser, Shaylyn Sabol, Kristina Rykhlya, Tori Thomas, Teresa King, Julie Foster and Rhonni Bushnell.
Jessie Brown said a lot of their team members have veterans in their families, including Dr. Brown’s dad.
Sandell and the color guard donated their time. Kids from the community also wrote thank you cards, which were given to the veterans.
“We want to give credit to veterans and to God for what we have,” Brown said. “Today isn’t about getting money from long-term patients; it’s 100 percent about giving back.”
