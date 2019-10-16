In the long term, the Decker Fire will enhance animals’ habitat and benefit them. Right now, however, they’re fleeing the burning area.
“The main thing is the fire will temporarily displace animals,” said Kim Woodruff, Colorado Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager. “They’ve adapted with fire so they’re used to it.”
Deer, elk, bighorn sheep, birds, bears, skunks, rabbits, squirrels, mice and voles all call the area home. Woodruff said there’s still a lot of areas where they can move to get away from the fire.
The good thing about the fire happening at this time of year, as opposed to June or July, is that young deer and other animals are better able to get out of harm’s way.
“The young aren’t as dependent on their mothers now and they’re more mobile,” Woodruff said.
Stephanie Shively, wildlife biologist with the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District, noted that birds are all flying right now and bears aren’t denned up yet.
Bears are currently going through hyperphagia and trying to consume 20,000 calories a day to build up their fat reserves to survive winter hibernation. Woodruff said bears are able to move elsewhere to find acorns and other high-calorie foods.
“They will just move to another area that’s not being burned,” Woodruff said. “They can move a long ways; they’re very mobile.”
Smaller animals with less range than bigger mammals are more likely to be affected by the fire.
“For some small animals, they might not be able to get away as well as larger animals,” Woodruff said.
Shively said the most vulnerable animals are squirrels, ground squirrels, mice and voles. In some cases, however, voles might be able to burrow underground to escape.
Mid-size animals, like skunks and rabbits, are sort of in between. On days when the fire is just creeping along, Shively said they can get away. When the fire really flares up and makes a big run, however, they’re more vulnerable. “I imagine some can’t get away,” Shively said.
The fire may also affect fisheries, but the extent is unclear. “We’ll have to wait until the smoke clears to see how intense it burned,” Shively said. “If it gets too hot on the ground, soils can be transported by rain and can affect fisheries for miles.”
Woodpeckers, however, love burned trees, Shively said. They forage on beetles and build nests in the charred trees. She also said forest-dependent raptors like mosaic burns that create patches in the vegetation because they’re able to maneuver better with fewer trees and hunt better because there’s more habitat variety.
When vegetation starts taking hold again after the fire and the animals begin to return, many animals will find the area more hospitable.
“It will definitely enhance the habitat for lots of species,” Woodruff said. “There will be more grasses and shrubs to feed on and more shelter.”
The fire is also affecting hunters who drew tags for Game Management Unit 86. Some portions of the GMU have been closed because of the fire, but the area is so large that other portions remain open.
“It’s a really large unit so there’s still a lot of places hunters can go in,” Woodruff said.
