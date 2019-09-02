by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School football team showed it has plenty of big-play capability in its season opener Friday at Summit. The Summit Tigers, however, scored more consistently than the Spartans to win the game, 50-28.
All four of Salida’s touchdowns came on passing plays of 50 yard or longer. Senior quarterback Zayne Walker threw three of the touchdowns to senior Ben Fuller and another one to sophomore Elijah Wyble.
The first of Salida’s touchdown passes helped the Spartans take an early lead.
After Summit scored on its opening drive but failed to convert a 2-point conversion, the Spartans answered right back. Walker connected with receiver Wyble, who got behind Summit’s defense and ran more than 80 yards into the end zone. Walker converted the 2-point conversion, and Salida took an 8-6 lead.
Summit scored on its next two possessions to go back on top, 22-8.
Walker then connected with Fuller on a 59-yard strike to make it a one-score game. The Spartans didn’t convert the 2-point conversion after a holding penalty backed them up, but only trailed 22-14 at that point.
The Tigers, however, scored twice more before halftime to take a 36-14 lead into the break.
Salida struck again to start the second half. Walker hit Fuller in stride on a slant for another long score. With sophomore Brewer Matthews’ 2-point conversion, Salida cut Summit’s lead to 36-22.
Summit kept scoring and extended its lead to 50-22 early in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans kept fighting, and Fuller ran into the end zone once more, but Salida was unable to close the gap anymore.
Salida head coach Matt Luttrell could not be reached for comment.
The game was both teams’ opener, so Salida is now 0-1 while Summit is 1-0.
Next, Salida will play its first game at home. The Spartans will host Manitou Springs (0-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
